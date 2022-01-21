Our fractured government is a reflection of our fractured society. Children being raised without parents or authority. There is no order. There is no honor. Two party system pits us against each other – the oligarchy continues to do as they please, imposing rules we do not have to follow. How can we heal our fractured nation? Psaki clip on Texas synagogue terrorist. What if all the Jews were armed? Ukrainians and Greeks remember the evil of the security state. Media and government fomenting hate between races, classes, and political parties. Savage and Stinchfield question how the terrorist obtained a visa and gun? Savage and Sugerman banter about living to the age of Moses. Sugerman describes the differences between Jews and Italians. Sugerman tells about Meyer Lansky and Lucky Luciano. The government has become the gangsters. Sugerman and Savage discuss Putin. Why are Jews liberal? Why do they resist their own survival? What will happen with Ghislaine Maxwell? All religion boils down to the golden rule. Anyone could be considered a terrorist. The Biden admin is targeting religious objectors to the vaccine. Wake up before you are targeted yourself!

