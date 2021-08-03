A classic episode from March 2019, must listen! Savage celebrates 25 years of being on the air with exclusive stories and a special look back at his career. His conversation with a dear friend and actor in Hollywood prompts thoughts of the influences in his life. A boy cleaning bronzes with potassium cyanide in his father’s antique store basement. His father knew the difference between potassium cyanide & sodium cyanide, a smart man! And Michael cheated death “by a few ions.” In adolescence an avid reader of Hemingway and Henry Miller, and strongly influenced by Kerouac’s “On the Road”. Then a teacher and a book salesman, then travels in the South Pacific, three advanced degrees and many books published on science and health. All leading up to his amazing break into radio and his harrowing first gig in a liberal city late-night time slot. Finally, a moving tribute to the immigrant experience in America, from his grandfather “the astronaut” of the family to the extremely successful fourth generation as “Savage comes full circle”.

