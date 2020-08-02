In his MARCH 30, 2020 PODCAST

Dr. Savage discussed the anti-viral properties of ZINC as a nutritional element. Zinc has long been recommended for the common cold (which like COVID is a coronavirus) but studies often fail to prove its effectiveness as a supplement. This is because zinc as a charged ‘cation’ particle does not easily cross from the bloodstream into the cells where it does its work against viruses.

This is where a zinc “ionophore” comes in. A zinc ionophore opens the plasma membrane and allows zinc cations to enter the cell. While certain drugs in the quinone family (quinine, chloroquine & others) are known to have zinc ionophore properties, they also come with the risk of dangerous side effects.

But nature has a helpful answer to this dilemma! Certain substances found in fruits, nuts, dark leafy vegetables and tea (especially green tea) also act as zinc ionophores. Two of them are the ‘bioflavenoids’ Quercetin and Epigallocatechin. They open the cellular gateways to let zinc in, and in that way they act as ZINC ACTIVATORS.

CURRENTLY THESE NUTRITIONAL APPROACHES ARE THE BEST AND SAFEST WAY TO ACHIEVE THE ANTI-VIRAL PROPERTIES OF ZINC.

Here are links to Savage’s articles listing foods high in these important nutritional elements:

