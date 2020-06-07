WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020 – ‘GIVING UP FREEDOMS WITHOUT A WHIMPER; SHOULD CHINA PAY?’

It’s time to blame China for COVID-19; People giving up their freedoms without a whimper, citing safety; California going too far, should round up the homeless and put them in camps; Is COVID-19 our generation’s Pearl Harbor? Reparations from China should be demanded and paid.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks joins to discuss the proposed stimulus package and the economic impact of COVID-19.