MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020 – ‘CUOMO’S MEATBALL DINNER’
Facts about COVID-19 from New Orleans doctor; Andrew Cuomo could throw a wrench in Democrat candidate selection; Pelosi blames Trump for Coronavirus deaths, despite calling him a racist for shutting down travel from China; Cuomo’s meatball show; How the politcal fighting makes us look to our enemies; Savage talks about the worst radio studio before he got his home studio; Savage provides foods you can eat to help fight viruses.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020 – ‘WHO GOT SPECIAL DEALS IN BAILOUT?’
What was shoved into the $2T stimulus bill; Many in talk radio think they’re the cause, when they’re not the cause; Gov. Cuomo thinks his quarantine went too far; Most people don’t hear Savage when he talks the facts and science; Other effects of COVID-19, many of which haven’t been previously discussed; Unconstitutional power grabs by power-hungry governors.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020 – ‘WE’RE ALL SOCIALISTS NOW’
Savage marks 26 years in radio; $2.5 trillion relief package makes us all socialists; What’s in the Coronavirus Relief bill that has passed the Senate; Covid-19 facts you won’t hear on CNN from Fake Tapper; Savage is a talk show host that knows a lot about a variety of subjects; What are your memories of the Savage Nation?; Where is the money for the stimulus bill coming from?
MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020 – ‘CONSTITUTION KILLED BY VIRUS’
Pelosi and Dems blocking the Coronavirus relief package, trying to ram through things they want; Are we getting close to solving the drug problem? The malaria drug could be dangerous; Left-wing Governors shutting down their states, ordering everyone to stay home is madness; Lockdown should apply only to the most vulnerable communities. Robert Barnes, constitutional lawyer, joins to discuss civil liberties being taken away using coronavirus as the reason.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020 – ‘LOCKDOWNS BY LIB GOVS = FASCISM; END TIMES?’
Is the Pandemic an Act of War, Especially by Liberal Governors Who Declared Lockdown? Savage looks at the Malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus; California in lockdown after Gov. Newsom issues an order, the sheep follow the order too quickly; Savage tries to buy ammo and gets denied; Newsom and Cuomo are the faces of fascism; Senators get caught selling stocks right before the stock market started to fall, Diane Feinstein denies involvement, points finger at her husband; Savage reminded of the plot from his book Countdown To Mecca when talking Coronavirus; To find solace in these days, there’s an old book, called the Bible.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020 – ‘GIVING UP FREEDOMS WITHOUT A WHIMPER; SHOULD CHINA PAY?’
It’s time to blame China for COVID-19; People giving up their freedoms without a whimper, citing safety; California going too far, should round up the homeless and put them in camps; Is COVID-19 our generation’s Pearl Harbor? Reparations from China should be demanded and paid.
Indiana Congressman Jim Banks joins to discuss the proposed stimulus package and the economic impact of COVID-19.
MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020 – ‘VIRUS NEWS YOU CAN USE’
Now is not the time to panic about COVID-19, it’s a time for common sense; State governors taking steps they believe will keep their residents safe; Savage breaking down the facts of COVID-19, its origins and more; Viruses have an intelligence of their own; Huge stock market nose-dive; Bernie Sanders continues to push the climate change lie at the latest democratic debate