Savage visits the spiritual, the philosophical, and the political in his signature stream of consciousness audiences have come to know and love. First, hear Savage react to the latest news of the day. While France burns, a Muslim Imam tells the SHOCKING truth about mass immigration in Europe. Savage examines how the radical Left has brought us hate and war and how Biden is ushering the death of the West. He discusses the wisdom of 12th century Sephardic Jewish philosopher Maimonides. Hear how a Rabbi told Savage that he may have a connection to Maimonides. Savage reveals more details about his monumental collection that is being immortalized by a prominent research university. Weaving between the scientific and the spiritual, Savage examines existential questions such as: Does karma matter? Why do mosquitos exist?

