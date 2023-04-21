The Democrats have transformed into the Sexocrats as sexuality and perversity dominate the Democrat agenda.Savage shares a pastiche of thoughts on this latest freewheeling talk. Hear a discussion on Surrealism, literature and film including Henry Miller, Belle de Jour, Charles Bronson, and Bernie Getz. Then, how vigilantism arose in San Francisco after the gold rush owing to rampant crime. Politics, culture, and more only Savage could deliver!

