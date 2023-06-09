The nation has two obsessions: Sex and politics. Savage warns about the modern perversion of the West; how birth rates have plummeted except in religious communities; and how the weakest minds are elevated while the brightest are dismissed. Looking to history, he encourages young people who are afraid to have children in these dark times. Hear what he has to say on the radical Florida judge who overturned the Desantis ban on “gender-affirming care” and how Instagram is enabling a pedophile network.

