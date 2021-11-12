Today’s podcast visits the lighter side of things. Starting with “The Political Zoo” a funny biting satire published in 2006, in which Savage lampoons and eviscerates various political poseurs. Readings from the Alec Baldwin chapter (hilarious!) and the Nancy Pelosi chapter (true then, true now!). Also today, three insightful appearances on NewsMax TV speaking about the Virginia election and family values, how we can use the court system to stop the Biden gang, and Franklin Roosevelt’s fascist sympathies and how three Jewish rabbi’s took him on and won! Last but not least, skits with a mythical reporter Graham Handcock, about Jihad Johnny, Rat Boy, The Perfect Man, How to Date a Female Suicide Bomber, and more!

