Since coming forward with her allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, few details have emerged about Christine Blasey Ford.

The mainstream media has done little investigation into her background, but looking at her professional life, a damning revelation has come to light about her research of mifepristone.

What’s Mifepristone? You may know it as RU 486, yes, the disturbingly named “morning after” pill. Though it’s “95% effective during the first 50 days of pregnancy. It is also effective in the second trimester of pregnancy” ….Let’s 86 the baby!

While at Stanford, Blasey Ford worked with Corcept Therapeutics publishing eight papers on the safety and efficacy relating to alternative uses of mifepristone.

Now what are the chances that a doctor who worked extensively with Big Pharma to make RU 486 more readily available for both men and women, would be the only person in an extensive background review to have something negative to say about Kavanaugh?

It couldn’t be because everyone is freaking out that he’d “repeal Roe v Wade” is it?

Of course, we cannot say this for sure, but the coincidence is at the least suspicious.