A QUARTER CENTURY OF RADIO EXCELLENCE AND CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP!

I am the only truly INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE and they did not like that.

I was the only Conservative Host who could really move voters and many “FORCES” wanted to silence me.

THANK YOU…

1. I THANK ALL THE PROGRAM DIRECTORS WHO TOOK A CHANCE WITH ME AND STOOD UP TO THE CORPORATE EMPTY SKIRTS AND KEPT AIRING THE SHOW DESPITE GREAT PRESSURE TO DROP IT

2. THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY WHO WATCHED THE DESTRUCTIVE FORCES OF THE WORST IN CORPORATE AMERICA ATTACK ME BEHIND THE SCENES AFTER I SUFFERED A HEART ATTACK

3. THANK YOU, THE LISTENERS!

I hope we did some good this past ¼ century…

Paul Revere Society – this kickstarted the conservative revolution. This is where I had Compassionate Conservative Conventions, and eventually the team of George Bush stole the term Compassionate Conservative and ran with it for better or worse.

Proposition 187 and 209 rallies

Worked across the aisle with Chuck Schumer to get the Dubai Ports Deal stopped

Savage donated money toward the legal defense of the U.S. Marines falsely accused of murdering civilians in Haditha and Iraq

Tahoe defense of bears as well as a current anti Arctic oil lease program

On June 9, 2007, Talkers Magazine awarded Savage with the publication’s annual “Freedom of Speech Award”

In November 2014, Dr. Savage helped reunite a wounded soldier with his K-9 partner as well as donating money to him to purchase an SUV.

Savage announced that he had sent another $50,000 to aid in the defense of First Lieutenant Michael Behenna, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering alleged terrorist Ali Mansur Mohammed while serving in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division in 2008. Savage had previously given $50,000 to Behenna’s defense from the Savage Legal Defense Fund and his own personal contributions.

In July 2015, Savage announced the five winners of his essay contest based on the question “What Does It Mean to Be an American?” The five college students received a $20,000 scholarship over a two-year period, totalling $100,000

In 2016 Michael Savage was named as an inductee to the National Radio Hall of Fame

With his many appearances on the Savage Nation in 2015 and 2016, Savage helped Donald Trump become President.

A December 2017 Huffington Post article quotes Savage regarding President Trump’s revoking of an Obama-era trophy hunting ban: “… long-time animal activist Michael Savage … implored the president to reconsider.

In 2020 Savage appointed by President Trump to the Board of the Presidio Trust.

Was the first and only talk show host in January warning to stop travelers from China over Covid 19

“Over the years, Dr. Savage’s radio broadcasts evolved from strictly politics to commentary on news and other hot topics. His passion to unearth the truth and his unparalleled stand for America’s families has made him one of the most important figures in the fight for free speech and ideals in America today. In 2007, Talkers Magazine awarded Savage with the publication’s annual “Freedom of Speech Award.” Some of his most memorable interviews and callers include the inventor of the neutron bomb Samuel Cohen and Joe, a man who considered taking his own life before Savage dissuaded him and sent him $20,000.” – FROM WESTWOOD ONE ARTICLE “MICHAEL SAVAGE CELEBRATES 25 YEARS IN RADIO AS ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST INFLUENTIAL TALK HOSTS” BY CHRIS POTTER