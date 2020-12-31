NewsMax:

Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage wrapped up 26 years of syndicated radio programming Thursday afternoon, after announcing earlier this year that he would continue his show as a podcast instead.

Savage will host a special episode of “The Savage Nation Podcast” on New Year’s Day, according to the show’s producers, and his radio show will no longer be heard via the Westwood One broadcast radio distribution system.

His podcast is linked to his website and can also be heard free of charge through several other outlets, including iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Savage said on his podcast Wednesday, while talking about the move, that he’s in the “top 2% of podcasts” downloaded nationally. He insisted it will remain free because of advertising sponsors but promised the ads won’t be disruptive.

“I can’t do this anymore,” he said on the podcast Wednesday about his show. “The truth is, with my brand of freeform [association] it’s been a real challenge … it’s been good to me, I’ve been good to it.”

