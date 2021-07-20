Interview with President Trump. Savage with thoughts about “voter remorse”, likening it to purchasing a new car only to find that it won’t run the next day. Savage lists more than 10 reasons to regret voting for Biden, even if you are a moderate or a liberal. They include: Extreme inflation, loss of respect around the world, laxity toward transgenders in women’s sports, the terrible crisis at the southern border. Biden’s “flood of immigrants” threatens to overwhelm social services not just in locations near the border, but all over the United States. Finally, the pod ends on the importance of “Our Fight for America”, summing up how a bright and hopeful 2020 has turned into a very dismal 2021.

