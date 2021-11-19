With Thanksgiving approaching, Savage serves up a humorous feast for the mind. First course: Back by popular demand! Readings from his hilarious book “The Political Zoo.”” George Soros (‘Leechus omnipotentum”) can pick 100 pockets simultaneously and is now funding the worst District Attorneys in the country. Jesse HI-Jackson (“Extortus exploitus”) a well-dressed scavenger for whom it’s all about “praying” spelled with an “e” (preying), who has now flown into Kenosha WI to cause a riot if Rittenhouse found innocent. Second & third courses: Fake interview with Janet Reno, Reporting from Terror Town, Academy Awards Parody (“best hair transplant”), Breakfast with Arafat, “Interview with a Jihadist”. And for dessert another in the wonderful “Graham Handcock” series, plus Savage chats with a crematorium owner who stopped burning bodies after reading Al Gore’s climate book.

