Are you a “Russian Agent?” According the fascists in the mainstream media anyone who is skeptical over a war with Russia might just be. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine decimates the smear campaign of the “Demoncrat”/Neocons in her keen analysis of the Ukraine crisis on the Michael Savage Show. Find out how our ‘Commander-in-Grief’ Biden has been entrenched in Ukrainian-Russian affairs for years and why the threat of China has been swept under the rug.

