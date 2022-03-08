Podcast: Will Putin Use Nukes When His Back is to the Wall? + Putin vs Zelensky + CIA Analyst + Pray for Peace

What will Putin do when his back is to the wall? Will he use battlefield Nukes? Worse? We must stop war to protect the Ukrainian people. Nationalist Zelensky rejects Putin’s ultimatums as former Ukrainian leader Yanukovych calls for Zelensky to overcome his pride and stop war at any cost. Savage makes an appeal for peace in conversation with CIA analyst Fred Fleitz. Is Russia prepared to seize all of Ukraine? Is Zelensky acting in the best interest of his people? Then Savage shares a recent YouTube video praying that cries for peace would ripple around the world.

