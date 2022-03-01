As the media hails Zelensky a hero and renders Putin a madman, war rages on. Should Zelensky be forced to step down by his own government for the sake of world peace? With its rich and unique natural resources and geography, Ukraine is a strategic asset to both Putin and the West. How does this conflict mimic World War I? How will Putin react when cornered? Two weeks ago, Fred Fleitz, Former NSC Chief of Staff and CIA analyst, accurately predicted Putin’s invasion and he’s back to break down the latest from Ukraine on the Savage Nation.

