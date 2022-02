If you’ve had suspicions that the American government has been co-opted by the Communist Party of China – From crack pipes to critical race theory, the Left is dividing America with race warfare. White children shamed for the color of their skin, Covid tests administered by race, and every fiber of American culture steeped in “racial equity.” Dr. Mary Singleton joins Savage to get real about the race-baiting and brainwashing for this Black History month edition of the Savage Nation Podcast.

