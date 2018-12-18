Being a loyal listener for many years and enjoying every word I have to say that I don’t think anyone in the history of talk radio or even television shows had the ability to talk about so many topics in so many different ways that you can never get bored listening to him. He’s funny, sharp, brilliantly creative among other talents that no one can come close in a million years. I never got to meet him or speak to him in person but trust me if you do get to meet him in person you are one very lucky man as people like him come once every 1000 years. May God be with him and give him a very long and healthy life and continue to spread the ultimate truth which is something we all don’t want to hear or know about but we also know that someone has to say it. – Heshy