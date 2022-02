Savage rages against the depravity of HBO, sexualizing and seducing America’s youth; in essence killing America. Bringing about the death and dying of our nation. Then Savage talks about how all men will meet death no matter his stature or class, but how a man lives in the face of death makes all the difference. Motivated all his life by the unknown, Savage confronts his own brushes with death and how the subject has shaped his life and career.

Related