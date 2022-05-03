What is real and unreal regarding the Russia/ Ukraine war? With a worldwide Famine on the horizon as well as Russia’s alliance with China can we believe anything from our corrupt left wing media? The war in Ukraine is a human tragedy, and no one is apologizing for Putin’s actions, but is it wrong to question what the truth is in Ukraine? In an age where propaganda is at an all time high, we need to question everything. Dr. Savage interviews Col. Douglas Macgregor and they discuss how we need stronger leadership in the United States and how we need a media that can be held accountable, as well as what the truth really is about Putin, Russia, and Corruption in Ukraine (even the Pope stated NATO provoked Russia!)

