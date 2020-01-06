MOST IDIOTIC LOW CLASS DRESS OF ANY AWARD SHOW IN HISTORY OF ENTERTAINMENT- GOES TO 'BEYOND THE PALE" https://t.co/N480s7nOmA— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
AND THE AWARD FOR MOST FALLEN FROM BEAUTY ACTRESS WHO SPOUTS LEFTIST DRIVEL TO COMPENSATE FOR HER FALLEN DERRIER-PATTY ARQUETTE!— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
BIGGEST PUTZ of the nite? your call… see you tomorrow on air— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
SHOCKING! NETFLIX DID NOT CONTROL AWARDS DESPITE THE BILLIONS THEY SPENT IN GREASE!— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
UGLIEST, MOST ILL FITTING DRESS GOES TO- ALL OF THEM!— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
MOST BORING SPEECH IN FILM HISTORY GOES TO TOM HANKS! MADE MOST CRINGE-BUT THE GOOD NEWS HE WON THE ZANUCK AWARD MAKING DENIRO DIE INSIDE WITH JEALOUSY— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
AWARD FOR MOST STONED IN FILM HISTORY GOES TO JOCK PHOENIX THEY HAD TO RUN MUSIC TO CUE HIM OFF STAGE!— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020
GERVAIS GOLDEN GLOBES SMASHED HOLLYWOOD IDIOTS IN THE TEETH! "when you acept your award don't make any political comments-most of you never had any more schooling than greta thurnburg"— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 6, 2020