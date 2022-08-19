Savage speaks with the brilliant Dr. Kelly Victory on the necessary measures needed to prevent the spread of Monkeypox. Victory is not one to mince words and provides medical expertise based on facts rather than political whims. In addition to monkeypox, she warns about the future of public health after the “debacle” of the past two years. Will the public listen to health experts in the face of a real threat? Kelly Victory, MD, is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina.

