MEDIAITE

Michael Savage Goes off on Rush Limbaugh Questioning Lockdowns: Are There ‘No Consequences for Endangering Lives?’

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is “lying” about the efficacy of the nationwide lockdown in diminishing the spread of coronavirus, his industry colleague Michael Savage said on Monday. “How can LIMBAUGH continue to lie and say ‘we dont know if the lockdowns are working’ WHEN WE KNOW FOR A FACT THAT CHURCH GROUPS AND JEWISH GROUPS WHO REFUSED TO COMPLY BECAME HIGHLY INFECTED?” Savage wrote on Twitter. “Are there no standards in the media? no consequences for endangering lives?” Limbaugh has been vocal in criticizing the scope of government shutdowns around the country. “It’s not normal to stay cooped up at home and have your livelihood taken away from you. It is not normal to just sit there in a docile state and accept it. It just isn’t normal,” he said during his April 17 broadcast. “They’re gonna look at nothing in the refrigerator, and they’re gonna look at nothing to pay the rent with,” he added. “These are real-world things, real-world realities. There’s nothing theoretical about this anymore. It’s undoable. It’s unsustainable. And the people that still have income coming in, people that still have financial reserves to rely on making policy for people who have none, ain’t gonna fly. So it only stands to reason that the American people … will decide when this lockdown is over.”

READ MORE AT MEDIAITE.COM