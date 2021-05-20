Breitbart:

Presidio Trust Oversees the HIstoric Presidio Army Base and Park

Conservative radio icon and New York Times best selling author Michael Savage said Thursday that he is rejecting a demand from the Biden administration to resign immediately from the board of the Presidio Trust.

In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump appointed Savage as a member of the board of directors of the Presidio Trust, an organization which oversees the preservation of San Francisco’s national park area (pictured, left) at the famous Golden Gate Bridge.

In a May 20th letter viewed by Breitbart News, White House Office of Presidential Personnel Director Catherine Russell ordered Savage, whose legal name is Michael Weiner, to formally resign from his post or be terminated by the end of the work day.

The letter reads: “Dear Mr. Weiner, On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the Presidio Trust, Board of Directors. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Board will be terminated effective 6:00PM today. Thank you.”

The terse letter was forwarded to Savage from Katie Petrelius, an assistant to Russell.

In a defiant statement to Newsmax, Savage said he would not be forced out of the position and referred to the Biden administration’s eye-opening move as a “purge.”

“God & the Soldier at the Presidio was my most recent suggested exhibit and may have triggered the purge,” Savage told Newsmax writer Eric Mack. “I will not be forced to resign!”

“I have spent over 40 years working on environmental issues,” he added. “The Presidio lands are a public trust that must be cared for by ardent conservationists and preservationists – not by political hacks of the type Biden will install.”

Newsmax notes:

Since serving on the board, Savage said he has been a vocal proponent of keeping the museum’s salutes to the military at the former post, and he rejected a Mother Jones report‘s attempt to “try to brand me a racist.” Savage said his call to remove an exhibit focused on Japanese internment camps was merely carrying through on a sunset date for the exhibit that was already established and to promote exhibits that highlight the work of the U.S. military, which that one did not.

Savage said he was not only appointed to the board because he has resided in San Fransisco for decades, but also due to his deep background in botany. The radio host holds two masters degrees — one in botany and the other in anthropology — from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He also holds a Ph.D from the University of California, Berkeley, in nutritional ethnomedicine.

