Savage asked his premium subscribers what topics they would like to hear on forthcoming podcasts, and an amazing array of responses came in. Many of them showcase the high intellect of Savage’s audience. “Savage Interests” was one big theme. Cooking, cars, history, travel, science, nutrition, philosophy, spirituality, books, music, and poetry. The other big theme was world & national affairs. How to handle the forces arrayed against us: woke liberals, LGBTQ, atheists, vaccine mandates, an increasingly liberal Fox News, etc. Finally, listeners want Savage’s wisdom on how to jumpstart a new wave of national pride and action.

