LIFE AND DEATH IN TAIWAN: PELOSI’S CHINA PROVOCATION episode #466

With the eyes of the world on Taiwan, Savage speaks with Gordon G. Chang on the ramifications of such a trip and the state of U.S. – Chinese relations. Chang lays out how the weak posture of the Biden Administration has emboldened the communist Chinese and gives an ominous warning of what’s at risk if they succeed. One of the predominant voices on the subject, Chang is the author of The Great U.S.-China Tech War, Losing South Korea, Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World and The Coming Collapse of China.  His writings on China and North Korea have appeared in The New York TimesThe Wall Street JournalThe National Interest, The American ConservativeCommentaryNational Review, Barron’s, and more. Mr. Chang is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV.

