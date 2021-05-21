Interview with Alex Marlow of Breitbart News. Marlow’s new book “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption” reveals the machinations behind the Media-Democrat complex. Steve Jobs’ wife emerging as the next George Soros. Savage talks about liberalism as a mental disorder. He reads from his seminal 2005 book by the title, which is most frequently STOLEN book from the San Francisco Public Library. Shares scientific studies showing that liberals in fact suffer more mental illness than do conservatives, and that is especially true of young liberal females.