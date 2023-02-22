Savage has FOUGHT the liberal blacklist for 30 years. Now, another RADICAL LEFTIST group is using ruthless tactics to bully his advertisers and try to shut down the Michael Savage podcast. They want him to REPEAT THE GOVERNMENT views on the covid vax, global warming and more. Hear Savage’s stirring rebuke of this leftwing, corporate-backed group targeting conservative voices. This new attack group rates CNN, The New York Times & other discredited left wing echo-chambers as ‘reputable’! Learn how you can help fight back and support Savage!

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow