Latest Michael Savage book warns of potential fatal threats to America – Jennifer Harper

Veteran talk radio host Michael Savage has written a new book with a bold title: “A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America.”

The author has written 30 previous books, but publisher Bombardier Books calls this one Mr. Savage’s “most important” book.

“The civil war is here. We’re not going to see massive armies of Americans marching towards each other. It’s a war of ideas. Americans are roughly split into three political groups. Conservative, libertarian and progressive. And it is this last group that has declared war against the other two,” the author wrote.

Mr. Savage warns that the U.S. is “in the midst of a military, economic and cultural collapse that is turning us into a country in danger of catastrophic failure” — among other things.

“Savage lays out an irrefutable case for how our nation has been undermined by adversaries from without, by anarchists from within, by an incompetent president and politicians with contempt for the Constitution and the law, and by a complicit liberal media,” Bombardier Books said in advance notes.

“With words and topics that are as insightful as they are timely, he makes an ironclad case for the dangers we face from the Biden administration and the progressive movement. He also explains what the conservative movement must do to regain control of our government, our country, and our national soul,” the publisher said.

“Cancel culture, out-of-control immigration, business-destroying lockdowns, crime gone crazy, the silencing of free speech, threats to freedom of religion and more” are among the negative forces at work, according to the author.

The book will “lay out the threats we face, prepare you for what’s next, and offer solutions to save our republic. Wake up and fight back before it is too late,” the publisher advised readers.

