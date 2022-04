Ashamed to display the American flag, the knee-jerk liberals are sure to wave their Ukrainian flags in the lily white suburbs! Savage takes the Left to task, revealing them as the hypocrites they are and have always been. Then, former CIA official and nuclear expert Peter Pry is back with his unrivaled insight on Russian weaponry and intelligence. What would be the fallout of an EMP attack? How likely is it that Putin will take these extreme measures? What should Biden do to protect the US?

Related