Jared Kushner is a name that needs no introduction, but who is the real man behind the headlines? Hear Savage and Kushner in a personal interview as he offers an in depth conversation on his time in the White House. Kushner recounts what happened behind closed doors during the Trump presidency and his successful negotiation of the Abraham Accords, the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in 50 years. Hear from one of the closest members of Trump’s inner circle; What happened during Savage’s Air Force One meeting? Does Trump believe in a higher power? How did thyroid cancer impact his life and work? How is the Biden administration diminishing the gains made by the Trump White House?

