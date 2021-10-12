As the battle against COVID-19 wears on, another controversy is sweeping the nation. Ivermectin Yes or No? Some mock it as “horse paste”, while others swear it’s a magic cure. The truth probably lies somewhere in between and SAVAGE aims to GET to the TRUTH. Randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses have shown that Ivermectin has promise not just as an antiviral but also as an anti-inflammatory. The NIH has labelled ivermectin “neutral” which means doctors may prescribe it. On the other hand, Dr. Flouchi/Fauci has come out strongly against it. We know Flouchi is not a real doctor but a promo-man for the pharmaceutical industry. So let’s look at who is using it. A group called FrontLine Covid Critical Care Alliance are advocating its use in early treatment “cocktails” that also include other agents such as zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D. Dr. Kelly Victory is another doctor who is not afraid to speak up, and Dr.Savage has the pleasure of interviewing her for this podcast. Don’t miss this interview! In addition to early treatments, the interview covers why Ivermectin might be of no interest to big pharma and its acolytes in government because it’s now generic and no money-maker. Dr. Victory also shares the latest on Merck’s new oral treatment called molnupiravir, which ironically started out as a treatment for equine encephalitis, and is associated with risk for cancer & birth defects.

