Savage explains he could have a bias, being Jewish, but that many liberal Jews actually hate Israel . Savage visited Israel twice, and almost lived there. Discusses the Associated Press building bombed by Israel, faux media outrage. Hatred of Israel spread by leftwingers in Congress. What’s really going on in Gaza: report from a bomb shelter. How other Arab countries treat Palestinians (not well). America is the land of milk and honey. History of Jewish refugees kicked out of Arab countries in 1948.