Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Amotz Asa-El joins Savage to discuss his article “Is Ukraine Russia’s Vietnam?” As the Jerusalem Post’s senior commentator and former executive editor, Asa-El articulates the similarities of the American war in Vietnam to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. Will Putin be deposed? What is the Israeli perspective on the conflict? Listen as Asa-El and Savage examine historical accounts to inform the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and what could lie ahead for the Russian state. Then, the conversation turns to Israel itself, what challenges lie ahead for the nation domestically and abroad?

