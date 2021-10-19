Today’s title plays on a deeply rooted American concept. The “West” was “won” by hardy pioneers in covered wagons, who lived in houses made of sod and built mighty railroads that connected a continent. They saved freedom in Europe (twice!) then returned to work hard and raise families. But in the late 20th century, things went bad: Beatniks, nihilism, drugs, fake “holy men” who hypnotized a generation, man-hating lesbians and celebrities who ridiculed traditional Judaeo-Christian belief. And now the “West” is being “lost”. Cheap labor, multiculturalism, and Muslims from the war-torn Middle East. A smooth operator named Barack Obama projected his internal race war (his black side hates his white side) onto the rest of us. Trump almost saved us but now we have an administration so stupid that all they do is reverse what Trump did. Border fiasco, energy fiasco. Savage’s 2016 book “Scorched Earth: Restoring the country after Obama” described prophetically what we’re seeing under Biden: MAOISM MERGED WITH POST-911 JIHAD. Next, horrible news of the day: Treasury moron says supply chain disaster is due to the unvaccinated. Pete Buttigieg goes AWOL. SF Mayor London Breed who “couldn’t run a lemonade stand” says Walgreens are closing from corporate greed not from rampant theft (despite the clear video evidence). China’s long-ranged guided missile stunned a U.S. military focussed on white supremacy and which bathroom to use.

Related