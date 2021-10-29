Halloween is here and it’s bigger than Independence Day, or even Christmas. How did this happen? The United States was born as a Judaeo-Christian nation, not pagan, but these days you are prohibited from displaying a cross or a Star of David in your workplace while skeletons are ok. What’s next, the burning of Bibles? Don’t be surprised. Halloween is a kind of death worship, and as such is a sure sign of a dying civilization. And who is behind it? Well… in suburban neighborhoods, the Biden/Harris supporters have the most fake spider webs on their bushes. And in Washington Biden’s liberal attorney general has likened concerned parents to domestic terrorists. Meanwhile liberal cities are killing small businesses by encouraging rampant theft. The podcast incorporates Savage’s recent Newsmax appearances discussing these things, and also incorporates two very important warnings. First, the Prophet Isaiah who warned against false Gods. Second, actual recordings of the GREAT ALDOUS HUXLEY who authored “Brave New World” and predicted some of the real-life horrors we are living through today: state indoctrination of children, propaganda by the government-media complex, spying and control by too-powerful technology companies.

Related