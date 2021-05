We are talking about GOD, Reincarnation, and Astrology today. Millions of Believers cannot be all wrong can they? Interview with Rabbi Michael Barclay. Why extreme liberals like Bernie Sanders are dangerous. Using COVID to attack religion. Past books, Mysticism and religion. The need to balance the fierce warrior and the gentle healer. More to the world than the physical. Reincarnation, Death and the preciousness of life.