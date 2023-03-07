Give Peace a Chance: Fiction vs. Reality with Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Savage Premium Subscription

The battle rages on as Russia and Ukraine enter a second year of war. Savage speaks with Daniel L. Davis, who retired from the US Army as a Lt. Col. after 21 years of active service. Davis has become an outspoken advocate for peace and diplomacy along with a minority of former combat veterans. Savage and Davis delve into the vast debate and strategies surrounding the conflict. Why supplying F-16s is futile; Are military top brass succumbing to political pressure? How does the abysmal exit from Afghanistan relate to Ukraine? What do past battles from World War II to Vietnam teach us about the current conflict? What happened in the ten years leading up to the invasion? Davis outlines why supporting peace is the best way to truly support the Ukrainian people.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow

WHAT THE BIBLE SAYS ABOUT SEX

EVERYONE SHOULD BE AFRAID OF WAR

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME; A VOICE IN THE WILDERNESS

LEFTIST MOB COMES FOR SAVAGE PODCAST

Another Morning In Paradise; Advice And News On A Cold Morning

Mike Pompeo: America is STILL worth fighting for

The World Is Falling Apart; Is God Really Gender Neutral?

Did China Test an EMP Attack?

Censorship Comes to America: The Supreme Court Is Next

Reparations: I Won’t Pay A Dime

BIDEN PAPERS PLANTED? with Ben Weingarten

Should we be “compassionate” or “militant” conservatives?

Speaker of the House of Ill Repute with Jeff Rovin

THE ONLY BLACK MAN at an all WHITE FUNERAL & other memories

The Winter of Our Discontent (episode #506)

You may like these posts