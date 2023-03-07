The battle rages on as Russia and Ukraine enter a second year of war. Savage speaks with Daniel L. Davis, who retired from the US Army as a Lt. Col. after 21 years of active service. Davis has become an outspoken advocate for peace and diplomacy along with a minority of former combat veterans. Savage and Davis delve into the vast debate and strategies surrounding the conflict. Why supplying F-16s is futile; Are military top brass succumbing to political pressure? How does the abysmal exit from Afghanistan relate to Ukraine? What do past battles from World War II to Vietnam teach us about the current conflict? What happened in the ten years leading up to the invasion? Davis outlines why supporting peace is the best way to truly support the Ukrainian people.

