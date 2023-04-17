Savage speaks with Jaimee Michell of Gays Against Groomers on her crusade to protect children from the radical Left. Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+.” Michell exposes the dangers of puberty blockers, the profit motivation behind gender ideology, and the cultural-Marxist agenda within this new doctrine. Find out the meaning of the terms,”Tom Boy Genocide”,”Transhausen-By-Proxy”, and more.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow