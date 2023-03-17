Tech titans like Elon Musk have warned of the catastrophic effects demographic collapse will have on society. Like Musk, Malcolm and Simone Collins have dared to imagine what the future holds for the human race. Hear the conclusion of Savage’s riveting conversation with the unorthodox couple. In their book, The Pragmatist’s Guide to Crafting Religion, they focus both on how we can fortify traditions against decay and how we can build new traditions out of whole cloth.The Pragmatist’s Guide to Crafting Religion studies the origins of ‘wokeism’ and how this dangerous and polarizing mind virus has spread with the invention of social media and the internet era.

