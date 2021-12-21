Remarkable interview with Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier in which he tells how he tried to save the military from the creeping communism that is weakening our country from within. Lohmeier devoted his life to military service and the defense of our country, and was eventually named by President Trump as a leader of the newly created Space Force. When he detected the communist “woke” agenda he followed all correct procedures for reporting it. Nevertheless he was let go without a pension. A gripping interview, don’t miss it! Also in this podcast: Savage Newsmax appearance discussing big city crime wave, and a visit to The Savage Kitchen.

