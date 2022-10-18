Will Putin use nuclear weapons? Rebekah Koffler is back to lay out why we cannot dismiss Putin’s threats to use nuclear force in Ukraine. Koffler outlines the methods Putin used to outfox the West economically and how Russian intelligence deviates from Western strategies. Then, how did Trump’s efforts in space and in cyber warfare prevent Russian aggression? Hear the latest on Ukraine from Savage and Koffler, a Russian-born U.S. intelligence expert who served as a Russian Doctrine & Strategy specialist in the Defense Intelligence Agency. Working with the DIA and the CIA’s National Clandestine Service, she has led “red” teams during war-games and advised senior Pentagon officials. She has delivered classified briefings to top U.S. military commanders, NATO ministers, the directors of the CIA and DIA, the White House National Security Council, and senior congressional staff.

