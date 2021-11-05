Americans are waking up to what the progressive left is doing with its “woke” socialist agenda. The result was an electoral EARTHQUAKE. In Virginia, Republicans won 3 top spots, in what Savage calls a RETURN TO FAMILY VALUES. Dismal economy, increasing disapproval of Joe Biden, and low Black voter turnout figured in, but most important was the increasing outrage felt by parents with the transgender agenda & critical race theory being pushed in schools. “Never get between a mother bear and her cub” says Savage. Elsewhere, Minneapolis rejected a “defund the police” initiative, a NJ truck driver beat a longtime Democrat state senate power broker, and liberal NJ Governor Murphy barely won reelection. Savage likens these days to those leading up to the 2016 election, when Obama’s attack on American values was creating the same sense of outrage. The pod includes audio from 2016 with Savage talking about his book “Scorched Earth”.

