Part 2:

Savage welcomes back Malone. All mass movements spread with hatred. Savage and Malone discuss mass formation psychosis/ hysteria. Google revised the search results for mass formation psychosis. Malone says being removed from Twitter has catapulted his name to the public. Savage jokes that they gave him ‘white privilege.’ Malone promotes the Washington demonstration ‘Defeat The Mandates’ on January 23rd. Malone says it’s no longer about left or right, it’s about personal freedom vs. collectivism. The World Economic Forum has actively groomed leaders globally. Gates and others funded war game experiments. Savage reads from Mass Hysteria. It’s unprecedented that the elderly have asked the youth to make a sacrifice for them. Fauci is like a sorcerer. They discuss indigenous plant medicine and how the native Americans used the pitcher plant to treat smallpox. Malone observes the importance of indigenous medicines and how much of them have been eradicated. Malone and Savage discuss how DNA plays a part in the immune system. Malone and Savage explain the importance of natural immunity. Savage shares a story about his father in New York. Malone acknowledges the wisdom of the everyman. Savage asks about tonsils. Malone says this is a great example where it was better not to ‘trust the science.’