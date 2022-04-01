Will Putin use an EMP? Dr. Peter Pry analyzes the possible nuclear retaliation and efforts Putin might use in this chilling conversation with Savage. Pry, a former CIA office, is an expert in Russian weaponry with a focus on nuclear warfare. He serves as the Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, a Congressional Advisory Board dedicated to achieving protection of the United States from electromagnetic pulse (EMP), cyber-attack, mass destruction terrorism and other threats to civilian critical infrastructures on an accelerated basis.

Then, hear must-listen moments requested from Savage listeners to mark Savage’s 80th birthday including Graham Hancock with a birthday tribute from 2008, Savage on the wickedness of Charles Manson, and a live broadcast from NYC.