Savage delivers a scathing rebuke of the politically motivated prosecution brought on by the radical, racist DA Alvin Bragg. Savage speculates who could be behind the vicious attack as we face the most dangerous administration in history. Then, Newsmax host John Tabacco is back for a candid conversation only two New Yorkers could deliver. Savage warns about the Restrict Act that gives blanket authority to the federal government to oversee and control our transactions.

