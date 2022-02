Why do the nations rage? Much like Nostradamus of old, Savage has served as a ‘Nostra-Savage’ of sorts for the 21st century. Weeks before lockdowns would grip the world, Savage predicted the supply chain chokehold China held on the world. In this must-listen episode, Savage evokes the words of the ancient prophets, speculating on the end of days. Don’t miss Savage’s latest revelations on this edition of the Savage Nation podcast.

