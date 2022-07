Find out how the Republicans and Democrats are plotting to put a stop to free and fair elections as Savage sits down with Joel Pollack, Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News, for an in-depth conversation on the biggest threats to America. Pollack speculates on the true motive of the January 6th hearings, a potential Desantis bid for the White House, and how South Africa’s energy nightmare might be a warning for California’s green energy initiatives.

