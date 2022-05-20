In Alduous Huxley’s dystopian novel Brave New World, the government uses a drug called Soma to control the masses, creating a docile and directionless populace. Could Huxley’s novel explain the radical reversal the government and media has made on marijuana? Savage entwines history and his own expertise to explain why we should think twice about considering weed as a harmless substance. With decades in botanical medicine, Savage approaches the topic with a sober-minded approach; acknowledging the plant’s uses, but exposing the lies touted by its worshippers. Savage breaks down the differences between CBD and THC, the nature of cannabinoids, and the chemistry of cannabis. How does THC affect the mind and body, what are its proper applications, and is it addictive? One of his main takeaway points is this; cannabis distorts who we think we are. And just as with alcohol, drives us to do things we may later regret.

