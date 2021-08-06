It’s time to blame China for COVID-19, and Savage gives the reasons why. International law going back at least to 1927 is very clear that nations are responsible for keeping diseases and plagues from crossing national boundaries. They are also responsible for reporting new diseases. China failed on both counts with COVID and there is evidence they took actions to cover it up. A backlash against China is growing around the world, and Donald Trump recently called for $10 trillion in reparations which “still is not enough.” Archival show includes Savage on people giving up their freedoms without a whimper, California going too far, and an interview with Indiana Congressman Jim Banks on reparations from China and the economic impact of COVID-19.

